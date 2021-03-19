Attorney: Five more cases will be filed against Deshaun Watson

There have been seven lawsuits filed in Texas alleging sexual misconduct by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson against masseuses and the attorney that filed them said on Friday that more are coming.

At a press conference from his Houston office, Tony Buzbee said that he is now representing 12 women who accuse Watson of misconduct. He said that the five lawsuits yet to be filed allege “the same or very similar conduct” as the seven that have already been put into motion.

Buzbee added that his office has been in contact with 10 other women who have shared similar stories as the 12 women he represents. Buzbee also responded to Watson saying on social media that he and his clients were simply looking for money.

“This case isn’t about money. It’s certainly not about seeking publicity or fame . . . This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee said that one of the masseuses was referred to Watson by a member of the Texans organization and another by his private quarterback coach Quincy Avery. He added that one of the accusations against Watson concerns an incident in the last month and that it happened after Watson was aware of the allegations being made against him.

Buzbee said he’s been contacted by the Houston Police Department and that his office will cooperate with investigations into Watson’s conduct by law enforcement and/or the NFL.

18 responses to “Attorney: Five more cases will be filed against Deshaun Watson

  1. “This case isn’t about money”

    Yet they are strictly civil suits.

    Anyone who still doesn’t believe the Texans organization isn’t behind this is a sucker.

  2. Criminal investigation is going to feel a whole lot different. This dude is in real trouble. Wow.

  4. The higher the number of accusers goes, the worse it looks for Watson. Can’t say whether he is guilty or not until all of the facts come out, but that’s quite the dark side if he did do this.

  5. Far too many claims for it all to be a hoax in my opinion. I will reserve judgment until this is thoroughly investigated, but something is not adding up well for Watson.

  9. Everything is a rush to judgement nowadays. I’m holding off on that until some FACTS come out. So far, that “leaked” text exchange is meaningless, and in no way confirms the tale the lawyer told. It may all be true, and it may all be BS, just have to wait for the facts. Years ago, I might have said all of these accusations point to it being true…However, in today’s world, anything is possible.

  10. All about he said vs. she said, and she said, and she said, and she said, and she said…….One incident would have led public opinion to be questionable but seven? That’s not one incident that’s a pattern of behavior that can’t be dismissed.

  12. What would be the end game for the Texans to be involved in an elaborate smear campaign? If any truth to the accusations they have no QB and they have no trade chip.

  13. “nydre4 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 3:57 pm
    “Anyone who still doesn’t believe the Texans organization isn’t behind this is a sucker.”

    It makes absolutely zero sense to sabotage any chance they had at getting a boat load of compensation for him in a trade, which obviously ain’t happening now. They were in dire need of those draft picks (and possibly players) to re-build.

  14. Truly believe everyone should be held liable and accountable for their actions. Honestly though, why not file criminal charges? I’m holding off judgement until PROOF is shown. And we need to see more in depth text messages

  15. The police are starting to sniff around. This got serious real fast. Yikes

  16. What are the chances that all of these women just happened to go to the same attorney for the same exact reason at the same exact time?

  17. It’s a TRAP! says:
    March 19, 2021 at 4:10 pm
    If true let this scum bag rot in a jail cell
    ————————————
    This is a civil suit.

