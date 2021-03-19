Bears sign Desmond Trufant

Getty Images

The Bears are preparing to say goodbye to cornerback Kyle Fuller, and they’re saying hello to cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant is signing a one-year deal with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2013 first-round draft pick of the Falcons, Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta before playing last year in Detroit. Last year he started six games for the Lions but suffered hamstring injuries that severely limited him, and the Lions cut him this offseason.

The Bears are hurting for cap space and trying to invest more in their offense, so Fuller is on the way out and Trufant is a cheaper replacement.