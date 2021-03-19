Bengals cut Geno Atkins

Getty Images

After 11 years and eight Pro Bowls with the Bengals, defensive tackle Geno Atkins is on the way out.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Atkins is being released.

A 2010 fourth-round pick of the Bengals, Atkins became one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

But Atkins is about to turn 33 years old and was scheduled to cost $14.7 million against the Bengals’ salary cap this year, and Cincinnati wants to move on. The Bengals will save $9.5 million in cap space by cutting him before June 1.

Now Atkins will become an unrestricted free agent, and he’ll have suitors, though he’ll likely have to take a steep pay cut from what he was making with the Bengals.