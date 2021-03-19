Bills signing Jacob Hollister

Getty Images

The Bills are bringing in a tight end who has a history with quarterback Josh Allen.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing Jacob Hollister. It’s a one-year deal for the former Patriot and Seahawk.

Hollister was undrafted in 2017 after playing with Allen at the University of Wyoming and made the Patriots’ roster. He played in 23 games over the next two seasons and then was traded to the Seahawks in 2019.

The move to Seattle gave Hollister room to contribute as a receiver and he caught 66 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns after catching just eight passes during his time in New England.