Broncos restructure Brandon McManus contract

Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus broke some news on Friday.

McManus took to Twitter to announce that his contract for the coming season has been tweaked. A $2.925 million roster bonus has been converted into a signing bonus with the cap hit spread out over the final three years of the deal.

The move creates around $2.2 million in cap space for the Broncos this season.

That space could come in handy if the Broncos are going to make a push for cornerback Kyle Fuller. The team may free up more cap space by finalizing a long-term deal with safety Justin Simmons as it would take the franchise tag off the table, but that deal needs to be completed before the cap impact is known.