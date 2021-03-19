Browns re-signing Cody Parkey to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Browns will not have to change their kicker heading into 2021.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Cody Parkey is re-signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal.

Last season started Parkey’s second stint with the Browns, having also kicked for the club in 2016. He hit 19-of-22 field goals, and 43-of-47 extra points in 2020. He also sent 55.6 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Parkey entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Colts — who traded him to the Eagles before the season began. He went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but then went on injured reserve with a groin injury in 2015 and Philadelphia waived him the following September.

Parkey has also spent time with the Dolphins, Bears, and Titans in his career.