Browns signing Anthony Walker to one-year deal

Anthony Walker went to visit the Browns on Thursday and apparently liked what he saw.

The linebacker will sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Cleveland, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Walker spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis, as the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He was a three-year starter for the Colts, averaging 107 tackles from 2018-2020. He also has three career interceptions.

His Indianapolis teammates will apparently miss him, as both Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore tweeted about Walker’s impact in the locker room.

Walker joins a Browns free agency class that includes safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill, and edge rusher Takk McKinley. The club also retained linebacker Malcolm Smith.