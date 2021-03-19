Cowboys sign Malik Turner, cut four players

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Malik Turner wasn’t tendered a contract as a restricted free agent this week, but he won’t be leaving the Cowboys.

The Cowboys announced that they have re-signed Turner on Friday afternoon. They also officially announced the previously reported news that defensive back C.J. Goodwin has re-signed with the team.

Goodwin is a special teamer for Dallas and Turner filled a similar role in six appearances last year. He played two offensive snaps and 92 special teams snaps in those outings.

Turner saw more offensive time with the Seahawks in his first two seasons and caught 17 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys also announced that they waived center Marcus Henry, tight end Cole Hikutini, wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, and wide receiver Chris Lacy. All four spent time on the practice squad last season.