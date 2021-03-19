Curtis Samuel: “Amazing” to play with Terry McLaurin again

Getty Images

When wide receiver Curtis Samuel agreed to a contract with the Washington Football Team earlier this week, many people noted that he would be part of the same receiver group as Terry McLaurin.

The two players were teammates at Ohio State before moving onto the NFL and Samuel said at a Friday press conference that the chance to play with McLaurin again was a major plus when Washington expressed interest in signing him.

“I’m like, ‘Hold on, wait. I’ve got the opportunity to play with him?'” Samuel said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Just being able to link back up and being able to play with each other is amazing. It’s crazy, just because I was watching the draft when my boy Terry got drafted. We always talked about being teammates in the NFL, but that’s far-fetched. You just never know what can happen.”

Samuel is also familiar with head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner from Carolina and the hope in Washington is that all of the reunions pay off with a more potent offense in 2021.