Dan Arnold agrees to two-year deal with Panthers

Tight end Dan Arnold has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports it’s a two-year, $6 million deal.

Arnold reunites with former Saints assistant Joe Brady, who is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Arnold, 26, played last season in Arizona, seeing action in all 16 games and starting five. He made 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

Arnold spent 2018 and part of 2019 with the Saints.

In his three seasons, Arnold has appeared in 31 games with seven starts. He has 51 catches for 715 yards and seven touchdowns.