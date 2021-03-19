Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says response will happen next week

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT
With seven assault lawsuits filed against him, five more on the way, and at least 10 more under consideration, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a major legal problem. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, says that a response from Watson will be provided next week.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Although a court of law affords multiple protections and presumptions for Watson, the court of public opinion is not required to be as accommodating. With the number of accusers at 22 and counting, it becomes very difficult for each and every allegation to be explained away. At some point, the sheer volume of allegations will cause the average person to conclude that Watson has utilized the inherently intimate context of a massage as a way to engage in predatory behavior while preserving plausible deniability.

The deniability is becoming less plausible by the news cycle. Long before verdicts are issued in civil cases, the court of public opinion will pass judgment. For many, it already has occurred.

24 responses to “Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says response will happen next week

  1. But was he at least wearing a mask during all these massages? That’s the real question that needs to be asked!

  5. Agreed. “Sometime” next week is going to be a week late. I know Mr. Hardin was waiting for Mr. Buzbee to see what he had to say at his presser today but Mr. Hardin better start fighting back & fighting back hard before ASAP because it only looks like the number of accusers is going to grow.

  6. Fake claims initiated by Watson so the Texans cut him? Then all the lawsuits will be dropped and he can pick where he goes. This is why no criminal charges have been filed. Filing a false police report is a crime.

  9. Let’s have some compassion for this young man. He’s a lonely super star. Not the first, won’t be the last. Tiger Woods carried the same burden. This is a cultural issue. Let’s face it together.

    I think all this will pass and will bring to light the human side.

  10. I have not seen any reference to NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy implications in any reports. That is crucial. The precedent is set with AB and Zeke. Suspension is inevitable and impacts his trade value. He was cast as sympathetically as a victim of the Texans front office. Different story now. Look at how AB was cast for far fewer allegations and same with Zeke. When will we see reports on NFL PCP factor?

  11. I hope the ENTIRE case is carried out on Twitter! 🙄
    What’s the broadcasting rights on that?

  12. If you were innocent you wouldn’t wait for anything. You would respond as an innocent man. They are waiting to see how much evidence is against him. So obviously,he did stuff, it’s just a matter of how much they can prove. Gonna reap what ya sow.

  13. Next week? Hello I’m under attack, and every day that passes this thing gets worse and worse. If he’s innocent he should be holding a press conference, and he should be attacking the lawyer, and calling out his accusers, and telling the world this is a shameless attempt at a money grab. I didn’t do anything inappropriate, and I’m not paying a cent to make this go away. In fact I’ll spend whatever it takes to prove my innocence. He’s not doing that, and that is making me think he’s guilty. Sorry but I’d be getting and center trying to save my reputation not waiting for my lawyer to craft some sweet response a week later

  14. bengals4life says:
    March 19, 2021 at 6:57 pm
    Ray Rice 2.0

    Oh, really? Not even the same thing and your bungles have a wall of shame considering the amount of real criminals that have played for that organization so sit down.

  15. I wish there was a prop bet for this? I’d bet the farm this is a name smear of epic proportions. More often than not I go get a massage and they try to get out of it by touching my junk. Then they get pissed when I tell them I’m not here for that. Oh and towel! What towel? SMH

  16. Oh, I look forward to Hardin’s response. Next week is only too late for the ADD adults among us. Two weeks from now, they’ll be talking about Hardin’s response, not why it took him a week to do so. Imagine, wanting to take seven days to properly investigate these allegations. Wanna bet these spa masseuses themselves have plenty to hide?

  17. touchback6 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    12 women and counting. Cosby was supposedly innocent too.

    ———————

    You do realize there’s a difference between drugging and raping a woman as opposed to the allegations in these civil complaints don’t you?

  18. Big Ben and Kobe Bryant were cleared of similar allegations. Don’t jump to conclusions yet.

  20. I intended to keep an open mind, as requested. However, with the tactics of the women’s Charlatan of an attorney, I’m starting to side with Watson. Making a victim of the accused is not his goal, but is exactly what he is doing.

  21. Buzbee and the women… hired by the dolphins Jets Broncos… well almost every team in the NFL.

  23. If Watson is guilty he should tell Hardin the whole truth. Then Hardin will be able to undertake an appropriate settlement and protect Deshaun Watson from further liability from the NFL and the details of the settlement from becoming public!

