Deshaun Watson’s lawyer suggests that assault claims are fabricated

Getty Images

As more and more individuals sue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for assault occurring during massage therapy, it becomes more and more difficult to believe that each and every one is embellishing or lying. Watson, however, ultimately may claim that this is precisely what’s happening.

His agent, David Mulugheta, has posted the following tweet: “Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

It’s far too early in the process to even begin to draw any conclusions. Barring a settlement or a judicial resolution short of a full-blown trial, a jury will eventually hear and resolve these claims. Watson has rights, the alleged victims have rights, and the system has steps that are taken to give all parties a fair and equal shot at advance and vindicating their rights.

Regardless of whether Watson committed assault in one or more instances, he will spend considerable sums defending himself. If he indeed committed assault, he should endure any and all appropriate consequences.

The problem, of course, is that the outcome likely will be determined by an imperfect process, one that believes pitting the parties and their lawyers against each other as adversaries will result in the truth being revealed. Whether the actual truth is ever determined, the only truth that matters will appear in the form of the final verdict.

Apart from the court of law is the court of public opinion. Attorney Tony Buzbee aggressively has been making his case to the general public, via social media. He’ll hold a press conference later today, further aimed at persuading the average person that Watson committed misconduct, and potentially aimed at tainting the jury pool(s). Mulugheta’s tweet becomes the first effort since Watson’s Tuesday night tweet addressing and denying responsibility in connection with the first lawsuit filed.

Buzbee has said there will be two more lawsuits. There could be more after that. If the defense as to all claims will be fabrication, it will be challenging to prevail in court — and it will be even more challenging to make it work in the court of public opinion, where most will assume that nine different people can’t be fabricating claims.