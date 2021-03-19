Desmond Trufant, Raekwon McMillan to visit Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are set to visit with a pair of defensive free agents on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Raekwon McMillian are going to meet with the team.

Trufant was released by the Lions after playing six games in his one season with the team. Matt Patricia was the head coach for most of that season and has reportedly returned to the New England after being fired with five games left in the 2020 campaign.

McMillan was a Dolphins second-rounder in 2017 and was traded to the Raiders last year. He was mostly a reserve while appearing in every game and finishing the year with 27 tackles and a forced fumble.