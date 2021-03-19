Dolphins signing Brennan Scarlett

Getty Images

The Dolphins are adding a linebacker to their roster.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Dolphins will sign former Texan Brennan Scarlett.

Scarlett spent the last five seasons with the Texans and he started 22 times over the last four seasons. He had 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 56 overall appearances for the team.

The Dolphins acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney in a trade with Houston this week, so Scarlett will have a familiar face with him on the defense. They also re-signed Vince Beigel, but released Kyle Van Noy a year after signing him as a free agent.