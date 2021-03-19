Eagles signing Anthony Harris to one-year deal

Getty Images

The market for free agent Anthony Harris had remained quiet until Friday night.

The Eagles will sign the safety to a one-year, $5 million deal, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Harris was one of the top remaining players on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, ranked 12th. His agreement leaves receiver Kenny Golladay as the only available free agent among the top 35 on PFT’s list.

Harris, 29, spent six seasons in Minnesota. He made an NFL-leading six interceptions in 2019.

He played 81 games with 47 starts with the Vikings and leaves after 284 tackles, nine interceptions, 28 pass breakups, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.