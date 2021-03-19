Emmanuel Sanders excited to help Josh Allen continue to blossom

Getty Images

The Bills made a bid to sign wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in 2020, but Sanders ultimately chose the Saints and the presence of quarterback Drew Brees was a big reason for the choice.

Sanders had played with Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning earlier in his career, so it’s easy to understand why he’d be drawn to the prospect of playing with another future Hall of Famer. Sanders said at a Friday press conference that he kept tabs on what the Bills were doing and saw they were “gaining traction” on their way to an AFC East title.

Josh Allen was a big reason for that and he’s a reason for Sanders now being in Buffalo.

“I’m looking forward to working with Josh Allen as well,” Sanders said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Just watching the young guy blossom year to year, I’m excited about being part of that process and trying to get him to be the best he can possibly be and myself to be the best that I could possibly be.”

Achieving those goals would be a plus as the Bills push to move beyond last year’s trip to the AFC Championship Game.