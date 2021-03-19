Falcons sign Brandon Copeland

Getty Images

Linebacker Brandon Copeland is headed to Atlanta.

The Falcons announced that they have signed Copeland to a one-year contract on Friday. They also announced their previously reported deal with safety Erik Harris.

Copeland signed with the Patriots last offseason and started four of the team’s first six games before going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral. He had 12 tackles and a tackle for loss during his abbreviated season.

Copeland had 77 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble with the Jets over the previous two seasons. He saw his first regular season action with the Lions and also spent time with the Titans and Ravens after going undrafted out of Penn in 2013.