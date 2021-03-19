Four more assault lawsuits are filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing seven lawsuits from seven women who claim that Watson engaged in misconduct during the performance of massages.

Via the Houston Chronicle, four more cases officially have been filed. Through Thursday afternoon, three women had sued Watson.

As explained by Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, the fourth lawsuit alleges that Watson assaulted the same massage therapist twice, in September and October 2020.

Attorney Tony Buzbee plans to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon regarding the cases. He also has promised to provide text messages that presumably reflect liability. The text messages released by Buzbee on Thursday night do not, frankly.

Watson is represented by Houston attorney Rusty Hardin. If Hardin believes Watson did nothing wrong (and Watson has denied all wrongdoing), Hardin’s first move should be to attempt to have all of the cases consolidated into one piece of litigation. If all cases are tried at once, Buzbee’s role in soliciting clients and compiling the claims likely becomes an issue, either in open court or in the jury room, or both. Also, if Hardin can show that only one of the plaintiffs is not telling the truth, that will undermine all of the claims.