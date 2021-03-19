Four more assault lawsuits are filed against Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing seven lawsuits from seven women who claim that Watson engaged in misconduct during the performance of massages.

Via the Houston Chronicle, four more cases officially have been filed. Through Thursday afternoon, three women had sued Watson.

As explained by Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, the fourth lawsuit alleges that Watson assaulted the same massage therapist twice, in September and October 2020.

Attorney Tony Buzbee plans to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon regarding the cases. He also has promised to provide text messages that presumably reflect liability. The text messages released by Buzbee on Thursday night do not, frankly.

Watson is represented by Houston attorney Rusty Hardin. If Hardin believes Watson did nothing wrong (and Watson has denied all wrongdoing), Hardin’s first move should be to attempt to have all of the cases consolidated into one piece of litigation. If all cases are tried at once, Buzbee’s role in soliciting clients and compiling the claims likely becomes an issue, either in open court or in the jury room, or both. Also, if Hardin can show that only one of the plaintiffs is not telling the truth, that will undermine all of the claims.

22 responses to “Four more assault lawsuits are filed against Deshaun Watson

  1. UMMM….that’s a lot of smoke, I’m guessing there is a fire somewhere. At this point he is lucky this isn’t a criminal investigation. I hope he’s innocent, but this doesn’t look good.

  2. jeez – no wonder he was in such a hurry to get out of town. Texans should have jumped on his trade demands they would have gotten max value. The media is all over this one – this is likely going to dampen another franchises approach to a trade for Watson

  3. So, what’s his trade value now? Would the Jets send the 2nd pick in the draft plus another first rounder?

  5. If you read the first text messages released then you know that Watson clearly did something bad as he apologized to the woman for making her uncomfortable. And asking via text if she’s okay with the “glute area” is also not a good look.

    At the very least these allegations are not made up out of thin air. There’s something here but to what extent the court will have to decide.

  6. Don’t think you want 8 women telling similar stories to the same jury.

    Rusty Hardin has a reputation as being hard-hitting. At least in his hey day. He beat the perjury rap when Roger Clemens was charged with perjury after Clemens testified before Congress that he had not used steroids.

  10. I’m no fan of him or Houston, but this doesn’t add up. Not a single woman filed a police report, but all them ran to the same lawyer?

  11. Pro athletes are provided the best of everything from teams which include professional masseuses. You don’t need to hire any for personal massages unless you are looking for something illegal.

  12. Your legal input is appreciated, Mike, considering that you are an attorney. If last night’s dump of messages don’t reflect any wrongdoing, any idea why they would even be released by the attorney pursuing these lawsuits? Seems like it would go against his cause.

  13. I’ve had several therapeutic massages for sports injuries. Never asked for or wanted my glutes to be massaged. I never had to apologize to any masseuse for anything I did either.

  14. andreboy1 says:
    March 19, 2021 at 11:51 am
    If you read the first text messages released then you know that Watson clearly did something bad as he apologized to the woman for making her uncomfortable. And asking via text if she’s okay with the “glute area” is also not a good look.

    At the very least these allegations are not made up out of thin air. There’s something here but to what extent the court will have to decide.

    _______

    What messages are you reading? He asked a very simple, up-front question about an area of his body that needs to be massaged. If you’ve seen or read anything about athletes massages and what they need done, the glute area is extremely routine. The apology shows nothing other than a simple misunderstanding that he took responsibility for. Like Florio said, if this is what the lawyer has, he has nothing.

  15. At this point, his trade value is having to package him with some picks just to get him out of town.

  17. Given the serial nature of these alleged crimes and the heightened public awareness (and protests) of crimes against women, it seems only a matter of time until the Harris County district attorney gets involved. Watson’s future is likely to be severely compromised.

  18. Sorry still not buying it. No with this lawyer and involving someone like Jack Easterby.

  19. If the lawsuits were filed by different lawyers, I would be much more concerned. Because it is being done by a single lawyer who wants to put out all the information on the internet, I am a bit more reserved. Concerned, yes. Believe he did something illegal, not convinced. Would I trade for him, not now.

  20. I don’t know man, I know we’re supposed to believe women when this happens but there’s something about this lawyer that reeks of attention and money grabbing. When the LAWYER starts out the press conference bragging about his accomplishments and whatnot, it’s not a good look. It’s not a good look for anyone involved in this. Seems like happy endings are Watson’s kink, and we all know there are tons of places to find them. Smells like the lawyer caught wind he likes to do this and went hunting for “victims.”

  21. Watson is at the option of last resort, which is playing the race card and crying racism to get out of any charges. I’m sure Stephen A Smith is on the phone with him right now coaching him on how to play it to it’s full potential.

  22. It is very common for victims especially sexual assault victims to contact the same lawyer that is representing another client or clients. It’s hard enough to come forward in these cases and having someone who believes you and other victims to help support you is very empowering.

