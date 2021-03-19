Houston Police denies contact with Tony Buzbee regarding Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

During a Friday press conference aimed at giving more publicity to cases against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that lawyer Tony Buzbee claims aren’t about publicity, Buzbee publicized the notion that the Houston Police Department has contacted him regarding the cases. On Friday evening, the Houston Police Department took issue with that claim.

“At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction,” the Houston Police Department tweeted from a verified account.

Although it’s entirely possible that each of Buzbee’s clients were assaulted by Watson, it’s also possible that Buzbee is engaging in questionable tactics to pressure Watson to settle or to otherwise make Watson look bad. Clearly, the contention that the Houston Police have contacted Buzbee regarding the cases creates the impression that criminal charges could be pursued.

The Houston Police either contacted Buzbee or the Houston Police didn’t. If that contact wasn’t made but Buzbee claims it was, this calls Buzbee’s personal integrity into question.

Again, it’s possible that all of Buzbee’s clients were assaulted and that he’s engaging in unfair or improper tactics.