Howie Roseman: Jeffrey Lurie’s only told us to strengthen the team

Getty Images

A report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN last week said that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told General Manager Howie Roseman that he wants the team to prioritize making quarterback Jalen Hurts successful over finding competition for the 2020 second-round pick this offseason.

That report was the subject of several questions at a Thursday press conference featuring Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni. Roseman said that Lurie “has always been one to ask us questions and to really challenge us and to make sure that we’re doing the right things” on the personnel front.

When pressed about the issue of Hurts specifically, Roseman said “we have not been told to do anything other than to try to strengthen the football team and make sure that we’re doing the right things now and going forward.” That will include moves at quarterback because they need to have someone behind Hurts at the very least.

“We only have one quarterback on our roster,” Roseman said. “It’s definitely not going to stay that way. We’ve always tried to value that position and have depth at that position. I don’t see any of that changing here as we go forward. That’s nothing we would be comfortable with. We want to have a really strong quarterback room. We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball who can maximize quarterback play. We’re going to look at the free agent market, the trade market, and we’re certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position.”

The route they take toward fleshing out the quarterback depth chart will be a signal about whether Hurts is going to be challenged this offseason or if grooming him to start is the clear path forward for the offense.