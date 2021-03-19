Inside the Aaron Jones deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2021, 11:10 AM EDT
The Packers didn’t apply the franchise tag to running back Aaron Jones. Then, Green Bay signed him to a new four-year deal. The details of the contract finally have emerged.

The four-year, $48 million contract has a $13 million signing bonus. That’s the only fully guaranteed cash in the contract. The deal includes a non-guaranteed salary of $1 million in 2021 (as a practical matter, it will be paid), along with a $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus for 2021.

In 2022, Jones has a roster bonus of $3.75 million due on the first day of the league year, along with a $1.1 million base salary, $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a $500,000 workout bonus. None of the payments are guaranteed.

For 2023, a $7 million roster bonus is due on the third day of the league year, with a base salary of $8.1 million, $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a $500,000 workout bonus. None of the payments are guaranteed.

In the final year of the deal, Jones gets a base salary of $11.1 million, along with $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $500,000 workout bonus. None of the payments are guaranteed.

Instead of applying the franchise tag to Jones at $8.655 million this year and, if they so desired, $10.386 million in 2022 under a second tag, the Packers will pay Jones $14 million this year (and up to $250,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses) with the ability to continue the contract in 2022, at an additional base rate of $4.875 million (and up to $900,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses.

So it’s a one-year, $14.75 million deal and a year-to-year team-held option for 2022 and beyond. The total possible cash payout through two years becomes $20 million.

The biggest decision arrives in two years, when the Packers will be looking to $16 million for a third year. (The $7 million roster bonus forces a quick decision.)

The structure keeps with Green Bay’s typical reluctance to fully guarantee money beyond the first year of a non-quarterback deal. For the extra $6 million paid to Jones above the tag in 2021, the Packers have secured the ability to decide, one year at a time, whether to keep Jones.

8 responses to “Inside the Aaron Jones deal

  1. Time will tell if they should’ve used that $12 million this year to keep the best center in football.

  2. This is smart for a RB. In 2 years he’s either worth keeping, easy to walk away from, or there is money there to negotiate a team friendly extension. Smart for him to gdt that cash upfront, too.

  3. Over his career he’s averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Not too long ago people considered 3.5 yards per carry a decent RB. Literally has averaged 5.5 yards per carry three times and 4.6 once.

  4. It’s essentially a two year deal with a slight premium payment over what would have been the tagged value, but the team gets the benefit of the smaller salary cap hits.
    Which has become obviously important, especially this offseason.

    Shrewd deal as long as Aaron stays healthy and doesn’t regress.
    And even then the team has safeguards in place.
    The Packers have never treated him like a workhorse so there’s no immediate cause for concern.

    Personally, as much as I love Aaron Jones, my first instinct was to move on with Dillon and a 3rd day draft pick.
    Purely from a cost savings perspective.
    But in light of the details of this contract, I’m pleased a deal was reached.

    With Jones being such a big part of the overall offensive scheme, and AJ Dillon growing into his punishing secondary role, I see good things coming from the Packers backfield.

  5. JWill was signed on the cheap. If we could have had him and Davis or Golladay or the like, I don’t know what I would have done. Still a few WR left like TY.

  6. It is unclear to me why the Packers didn’t just Franchise Jones this year with the plan to develop the RB drafted last year or Franchise him again in 2022. The two years of Franchsie tagging, according to the article, are $8.7MM (2021) and $10.4MM (2022) or a combined $19.1MM, with the cap hits being each salary per each season. Versus what is essentially a 2 year commitment at $20MM, with cap hits of $4.5MM (2021) and $9.0MM (2022) but with a dead money cap hit for 2023 of $6.5MM. I know there is a $4.2MM cap savings for this year and $1.4MM for 2022, but they are paying him almost $1MM extra and will almost certainly absorb a deadcap hit in two years.

    This would make way more sense if the Packers hadn’t invested a 2nd round pick in last years draft to take A.J. Dillion . . . one would think that they would want to tranisition in 2022 to their rookie in an effort to take on more salary in Free Agency and put more talent around Rodgers. In that case then they could have eaten all of the Franchise Tag salary of $8.7MM this year, groomed Dillion to take over as the starter in 2022 and saved over $11MM in total salary to invest in other areas.

    Their strategy seems completely unclear, unless of course they have already givne up on AJ Dillion, which is pathetic, given he was their 2nd round pick in 2020 and they used their 1st round pick on 2019 on a backup QB. I think Rodgers has a right to be pissed off at the GM and front office personal management folks, as they seem to be pissing away some of the best years of his career. Maybe they will surprise by bringing some offensive skilled talent into the fold, maybe a trade with the Eagles for Zack Ertz – which certainly would open up the outside for Rodgers . . . but absent a different tack by management it seems the Pack are destined for another frustrating offseason.

  7. the strategy is quite clear, it’s based on the $200,000 per game bonuses. If he’s out injured for 5 games that’s 1 million they don’t have to pay him. If he was tagged, he’d be paid the full amount.

  8. In essence, if he is on the roster, he is earning $12 mil per year. Not performance based. On the roster, he gets the money. Packer fans told us they hated any RB at $10 mil+. They told us that. They are telling us something different now.

