Jaguars not fielding Gardner Minshew trade offers “at this point”

The Jaguars are all but certain to use the first overall pick in this year’s draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but that inevitability isn’t going to lead them to part ways with Gardner Minshew just yet.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer delivered that message during a Friday press conference in Jacksonville. Meyer was asked if the team is fielding trade offers for Minshew.

“At this point, no,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he met with Minshew this week and values his competitiveness, but the imminent arrival of a player the Jaguars hope will be a franchise quarterback and the phrasing of Meyer’s answer suggests that the team’s stance could change before they go into the season with Minshew on their roster.