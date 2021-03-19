John Johnson III: Signing with Browns “opportunity of a lifetime”

Getty Images

After safety John Johnson III agreed to sign with the Browns as a free agent, his agents said that their client passed on other offers that included more money to sign with the AFC North club.

Johnson explained why he made that decision during a video conference with the media after officially signing his deal on Friday. Johnson saw a team on the rise with some stars in place on a defense that would benefit from the addition of a player with his skill set.

“I felt it was the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s rare,” Johnson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns as a destination for players who want to be part of a winning team is something new to the NFL and it affirms many of the decisions the team has made over the last year or so have been the correct ones. If that extends to the Johnson signing, he probably won’t be the last player to put the team on the top of their wishlist.