JuJu Smith-Schuster stays with Steelers

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be back for another season in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers today, according to multiple reports.

Although Smith-Schuster reportedly had interest from some other teams, the wide receiver market has been soft this year, and Smith-Schuster may have calculated that his best chance at a big payday is to have a big season in 2021 and then hit free agency again a year from now, when the salary cap is expected to be significantly higher.

In four seasons with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster has 308 catches for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns.