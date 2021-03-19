Kirk Cousins makes another $35 million today

Few NFL players have worked the system to their advantage better than Kirk Cousins.

The 2012 fourth-round pick, taken by Washington in the same draft that resulted in three first-round picks and a second-round pick being used to get Robert Griffin III, played out a pair of franchise tags in 2016 and 2017, earning $19.95 million and $23.94 million, respectively, before becoming a free agent.

He signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in 2018, with a two-year, $66 million extension added in 2020. That extension includes a $35 million base salary for 2022 that, as of today, becomes fully guaranteed.

Cousins explained last month on PFT PM that he’s content to finish his current contract with the Vikings, with another extension or restructuring. Given the dynamics of the franchise tag (he’d be entitled to a 44-percent raise over his $45 million cap number in 2022), the Vikings won’t be able to keep him from walking away in 2023.

That’s possibly when he’ll reunite with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Wherever Cousins goes in 2023, he will have made $193.89 million over seven years. As of today, the last portion of it — $35 million in 2022 — becomes fully and completely guaranteed.

  5. I actually like him as our quarterback but this hurts my soul. Too much money for too much heat break. He is a good not great QB. BTW I think Zimmer is a good not great head coach. The combination won’t win us a title.

  6. ,500 career QB will fleece NFL teams for $200+M, YOU LIKE THAT? May be an average QB but his street hustle is on point!

  7. “Kirk, looking back on your long career, now that it’s over, what do you think are the things you remember mostly fondly?”

    “Oh that’s easy. It’s the millions of memories I’ve made over the years. Millions and millions.”

    “Ever regret never winning a Super Bowl?”

    “And millions, and millions and millions…”

  8. And he’ll get paid again. Quarterback purgatory is a terrible place to be in the NFL. Cousins shows just enough every year to give teams/coaches/fans hope, but never does enough to elevate to the next level.

  9. He is proof that free agency isn’t about being the best player, it’s about being available. I can’t blame him for cashing in on a team’s willingness to overpay for his mediocre services.

  10. Due to Spielman’s incompetence, pointing and laughing at the Vikings has never been easier (or more rewarding).

  11. You can bet that Danielle Hunter is grinding his teeth over this news.
    He’s still waiting for his half of the pie.

    As for Cousins himself, I don’t see why this rubs anyone else the wrong way, he deserves every cent of it.
    After all, Kirk won a postseason game once.

  12. I don’t blame Cousins one bit for taking advantage of a rigged system. The dumpster fire organization in Washington could have locked him up for 5 years at an average of about $23 million/year. Instead they low-balled him with an offer of around $16 million/year. In essence, they forced him to go the tag route. It was an option he gladly took. Cousins isn’t elite but he’s very good. Look at what Washington has had at QB since he left–nothing. And they wasted draft picks trying to replace Cousins. Minnesota overpaid, but at least they got a good QB out of the deal and didn’t waste top draft picks trying to find one.

  14. Put any QB behind the Vikings offensive line and you can appreciate how talented cousins really is.

    The super bowl is the perfect example of why the line is critical. The rush that mahomes faced in that game is what cousins experiences every single snap.

    Rick spielman and Mike zimmer will be fired if their offensive line doesn’t drastically improve, and judging by their priorities in free agency, they’ll be both looking for a new job in January.

    Case in point: they cut their starting left tackle who was pretty good, just so they could buy Patrick Peterson for 1 year…after drafting 3 cornerbacks last year, and no guards. So, the line has only gotten worse. O’Neil is the only guy in that line that is respectable.

  15. I mean….good for him. Quality QBs have a lot of leverage, but most of them don’t use it. It’s just him and Dak that have truly maximized their earnings.

  16. Peter Principle

    noun

    the principle that members of a hierarchy are promoted until they reach the level at which they are no longer competent.

