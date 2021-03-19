Lions sign Don Muhlbach for 18th season

Getty Images

Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach is back, for Year 18 in Detroit.

The Lions announced today that they have re-signed Muhlbach, who hit free agency on Wednesday.

This season Muhlbach will have been with the Lions for 18 years, putting him in a tie with Ben Roethlisberger for the longest current tenure with his team of any active player. (If free agent Larry Fitzgerald remains with the Cardinals, he will join Muhlbach and Roethlisberger in their 18th seasons with their current teams.)

Muhlbach has played 260 games for the Lions, the second-most in franchise history, second only to former kicker Jason Hanson.