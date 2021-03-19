Matthew Stafford: I’m excited to be a part of an atmosphere of winning

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is slated to be introduced to the Los Angeles media later on Friday. But before the press conference, he sat down for an interview with the Rams’ website.

In the one-on-one, Stafford told team play-by-play man J.B. Long that he’s excited to be on a team that’s been a recent winner.

“They were, definitely, a team that I was really interested in,” Stafford said, referencing when he went to the Lions to request a trade. “Obviously, past success — it’s a team that’s been extremely successful. Something I was looking for was the ability to step into a team that showed the ability to win and win right now. There’s a ton of great players here, a great coaching staff, an atmosphere of winning and something I’m excited to be a part of now.”

SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, is going to host Super Bowl LVI next year and Stafford’s new team has aspirations to play in that game. That’s a challenge he’s embracing.

“I’m excited about it. It’s something that I’ll take a bunch of pride in, making sure I come to work every single day doing everything I can to help this team win — something I’ve done for a long time and it hasn’t panned out,” Stafford said. “So I’m excited to be a part of a team that’s a proven winner and hopefully I can raise my level of play and raise those guys’ around me level of play a little bit more and we can get the thing done.

“Because in the end, that’s what you play this game for. You play this game for team success and that’s all I want to do, is help bring that to this city and this team.”