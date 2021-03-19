NFL strips Vikings of seventh-round draft pick for salary cap violation

Getty Images

The Vikings have been disciplined by the league office for violating the salary cap.

Minnesota forfeits its seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft, according to the Star-Tribune. The pick the Vikings lost is No. 242 overall.

The violation stems from a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. There’s no word on who the player was or why an infraction committed during the 2019 season is only coming to light now.

Three Vikings executives were fined $10,000 each, in addition to the penalty against the team.