Report: Bears would like to pair Kenny Golladay with Allen Robinson

When news broke that the Bears were talking to free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson quickly signed his franchise tender, fearing that the Bears would pull the franchise tag if they signed Golladay and that Robinson would end up having to settle for less than the $17.9 million franchise player salary.

But Robinson’s signing doesn’t necessarily preclude the Bears from signing Golladay.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears are still offering Golladay a one-year contract in the range of $11 million to $12 million and trying to sell him on the idea of playing alongside Robinson as one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Robinson and Golladay together would give Andy Dalton a better pair of targets than Mitchell Trubisky ever had in his four years as the Bears’ starting quarterback. But it remains to be seen whether the Bears’ financial offer for Golladay is one he would accept.