Report: Cowboys will host Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker on visits

Getty Images

Roy Williams, a first-round choice in 2002, is the last Cowboys’ safety to earn Pro Bowl honors. That came in 2007.

The Cowboys have not spent much money or high picks in addressing the position in recent years.

But they are looking at possible upgrades for this season.

The Cowboys are hosting Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker on visits next week, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. Bot are coming off an Achilles tear and will undergo physicals at the team facility.

Kazee played under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta. Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. was the Falcons’ secondary coach last season.

Kazee intercepted 10 passes in 2018-19.

Hooker, a first-round choice of the Colts in 2017, had an injury-plagued career in Indianapolis. He missed 28 of 64 games.

Hooker has 125 career tackles, seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

The Cowboys also are in play for safety/linebacker Keanu Neal.