Report: Michael Brockers finalizes new contract with Lions

After the Rams agreed to send defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Lions in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick earlier this week, a report emerged that Brockers would receive a new contract in Detroit.

Now the details of that new deal have emerged.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Brockers’ new contract is for three years and $24 million, with $11 million guaranteed. The defensive lineman’s previous contract with the Rams had no more guaranteed money.

Brockers had spent his entire career with the Rams. The team picked him at No. 14 overall in 2012 and he played 138 games for the franchise. He recorded 28.0 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and 62 quarterback hits in nine seasons.