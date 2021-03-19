Report: Raekwon McMillan is expected to sign with Patriots

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Raekwon McMillan is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

McMillan was scheduled to visit New England earlier this week.

Washington also had interest in McMillan, per Standig.

The Dolphins made McMillan a second-rounder in 2017, and Miami traded him to the Raiders last year. He was mostly a reserve while appearing in every game and finishing the year with 27 tackles and a forced fumble.

McMillan, 25, has appeared in 45 games with 32 starts. He has totaled 204 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss.