Report: Ravens have inquired about Kenny Golladay

The wide receiver market has been somewhat slow in the early going of free agency. But now a team that could use a big-time receiving threat has entered the proverbial chat.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have inquired about Kenny Golladay through his agent, Todd France.

Golladay has reportedly visited with the Bears and Giants, and has an offer on the table from the Bengals. But it remains to be seen what kind of interest he would have to go to the Baltimore.

The Ravens have an explosive offense, but that’s because of their running game. Baltimore easily led the league in rushing yards and attempts. But the club ranked last in passing yards and attempts.

Earlier this month, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he doesn’t think too much about how the team will or won’t be able to attract free-agent receivers. But if Golladay is concerned about numbers, then there may be better options for him on the open market.