Steelers announce JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 21 Steelers at Bengals
Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return to Pittsburgh is now official.

The Steelers announced that Smith-Schuster has agreed to a contract to return for a fifth season with the team. That was a reversal from where the wideout thought things were going early in the week, but he ultimately decided to take a one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2017 rather than an offer from the Ravens.

That Ravens offer was for $9 million plus incentives while the Steelers were offering $8 million. Smith-Schuster went for familiarity and the deal is structured in a way that makes a light impact on the Steelers cap.

Per multiple reports, the deal includes a $7 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary, and four voidable years that lower the 2020 cap hit to $1.6 million.

17 responses to “Steelers announce JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new deal

  3. He made the wrong decision. Big Ben is washed up and the Steelers won’t make the playoffs. He will be missing out on Lamar’s upcoming MVP season and Super Bowl run!

  5. Big Ben is a first ballot HOFer, and still playing at a high level. Lamar Jackson is very exciting to watch, and has been a big winner, but not necessarily a guy with a golden arm (like Ben). Good decision.

  6. I thought he was going to blow the Steelers off and do a money grab. I was wrong. Ben is there for another year and they have a good team. I am impressed with his wisdom in staying with the team that made him. How high does the money mountain of money need to be before it doesn’t even matter anymore? He
    He’ll get his. Money cannot replace happiness.

  7. As a Ravens fan, I would have like to see him sign with Baltimore, however, I do respect his decision to stay with Pittsburgh.

  10. “Smith-Schuster went for familiarity…”

    Translation: He went to the QB that regularly gets balls to wide receivers.

  11. claudesq says:
    March 19, 2021 at 5:22 pm
    He made the wrong decision. Big Ben is washed up and the Steelers won’t make the playoffs. He will be missing out on Lamar’s upcoming MVP season and Super Bowl run!

    ————-

    I had a horrible day. I needed this laugh.

  14. “Big Ben is a first ballot HOFer, and still playing at a high level. Lamar Jackson is very exciting to watch, and has been a big winner, but not necessarily a guy with a golden arm (like Ben). Good decision.”

    .…………………,…………………………

    Lamar isn’t winning anything until he reads defenses – when passing – like he does the Read Option He needs to put some air under the ball too. Lasers are great. Just not all time. Gotta “drop it in the bucket.” sometimes.

  15. this has nothing to do with ben or anything else. this has to do with waiting till the cap goes up next year and then hitting the market

  16. Good for JuJu choosing to stay with the team that drafted him. Although, I think he would have been better off with the ravens as far as a team with the better future. JuJu is a clutch player and tough as nails. Steelers would be wise to try to find a way to extend his contract when the time comes.

  17. Good! He’s an OK B level guy but not what we need. Pretty sure Ravens baited the Steelers into doing this anyway.

