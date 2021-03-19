Steelers give Steven Nelson permission to seek trade

Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sticking with the Steelers, but it looks like cornerback Steven Nelson is on his way out in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the team has given Nelson permission to seek a trade.

Nelson is heading into the final year of his contract. He has an $8.25 million contract and a cap hit of $14.42 million. The Steelers would clear that $8.25 million off their cap if they trade or release Nelson.

The Steelers have already seen one cornerback leave the team this offseason. Mike Hilton signed with the Bengals this week.

Nelson started 30 games for the Steelers the last two seasons. He had 109 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.