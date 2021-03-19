TCU safety Trevon Moehrig battled through sore back at pro day

Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Saints coach Sean Payton attended TCU’s pro day Friday. (Payton’s son, Connor, attends TCU, and Spielman’s son, JD, is a Horned Frogs’ receiver.)

The school’s top prospect, free safety Trevon Moehrig, fought through a back strain to work out for scouts. Moehrig characterized the back issue as “minor,” but blamed his 4.5 in the 40 on soreness.

“Not to say 4.5 is a bad time, but I’ve been faster especially when my back was 100 percent,” Moehrig said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Today it was 80, 85 percent. I think my times were good and I’d like to show them that.”

Moehrig also had a 33-inch vertical and a 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle.

Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt tweeted that Moehrig, who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020 as the nation’s top defensive back, helped himself. It’s possible Moehrig could land in the first round, though no safeties went in the first round in 2020.

Moehrig was part of nine takeaways (six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) the past two seasons, which is tied for second nationally.