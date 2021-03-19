Tyler Kroft agrees to one-year deal with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are adding a tight end.

Tyler Kroft has agreed to a one-year deal with New York, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Kroft spent the last two seasons with the Bills. He caught 12 passes for 119 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.

Kroft began his career with the Bengals, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft. He played four years with Cincinnati, making 67 catches for 661 yards with eight touchdowns in 51 games.

Overall, Kroft has 85 catches for 851 yards with 12 TDs in 72 contests.