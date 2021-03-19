Washington signs former Giants linebacker David Mayo

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has signed former New York Giants linebacker David Mayo, the team announced on Thursday.

Mayo was released by the Giants prior to the start of free agency in a cap related move. Mayo spent the last two seasons with the Giants, appearing in 27 games with 15 starts.

A former fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2015, Mayo was brought to New York by David Gettleman, the General Manager that drafted him when he was running the Panthers. Now Mayo reunites with head coach Ron Rivera, who served as his head coach in Carolina for the first four seasons of his career.

In 11 games last season, Mayo made two starts and had 29 tackles and a forced fumble. In his first year with the Giants in 2019, Mayo made 13 starts in 16 games played and had 82 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.