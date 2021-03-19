Yannick Ngakoue: It’s time for the Raiders defense to help the offense

Getty Images

The Raiders’ defense has been the team’s biggest issue since Jon Gruden returned to coach the team back in 2018 — particularly its lack of a pass rush.

Las Vegas signed Yannick Ngakoue to address that, giving him a two-year, $26 million deal to get after quarterbacks.

In his introductory press conference on Friday, Ngakoue put it plainly that he doesn’t see the offense as what’s kept the club from making the postseason.

“They have a great offense here and they’ve already put that together,” Ngakoue said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Now it’s time for the defense to step out and help those guys.”

The Raiders finished 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed last season, while the offense was 10th in points scored and eighth in yards gained.

Las Vegas has more work to do to improve that defense and reach the postseason. But signing Ngakoue and his 45.5 career sacks should at least help the Raiders record more than the 21 sacks they had last year.

Although, it is hard to find a great pass rusher in this league.