Bears cut Kyle Fuller

Kyle Fuller is officially a free agent.

Fuller, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has been released by the Bears.

Although the Bears were trying to trade Fuller, that was always a long shot, given that he was due $14 million this season, and given that teams knew if they waited the Bears out, Fuller would be available in free agency soon enough.

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace has consistently made moves that push salary cap hits into future years, and this year the Bears simply couldn’t afford to keep Fuller while also making the other moves they wanted to make, like signing Andy Dalton and keeping Allen Robinson.

So Fuller is on the way out, and he’ll have suitors in free agency. His most likely landing place appears o be Denver, where he’d be in line for a reunion with head coach Vic Fangio, the former Bears defensive coordinator. Fangio knows what Fuller can do. So do the Bears, but they couldn’t find a way to afford to keep him.