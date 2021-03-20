Broncos G.M. calls Justin Simmons the best safety in the league after making him the highest-paid

Getty Images

The Broncos posted video of General Manager George Paton’s phone call to Justin Simmons after the team agreed to make Simmons the highest-paid player at his position.

Simmons will sign a four-year, $61 million deal that includes $35 million in guarantees. His $15.25 million average per year puts him at the top of his position.

“You deserve it,” Paton told Simmons in the phone call. “You’re the best safety in the league, and you’re an even better person. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Use your platform, and I’ll support you in whatever cause you have. We’re in this together. I can’t wait to meet you and your wife and your family. It’s going to be fun, man.”

The Broncos wanted to keep Simmons, and Simmons wanted to stay on a long-term deal.

“I promise you, anything you need me to do in the facility, leadership-wise, play-wise, I promise all that will be there and some of what is expected of me. I’m ready for this,” Simmons told Paton.

Simmons earned All-Pro honors as a second-team selection in 2019 when he made a career-high 15 pass breakups, and he made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 when he had a career-best five interceptions.

“He is the complete package as both an elite player for the Broncos and a leader in our community,” Paton said in a statement. “As a free safety, Justin has every tool you need to be the best. He is a smart, instinctive playmaker who can cover a lot of ground with his athletic ability.

“Justin’s a great fit for our defense, and with the speed of today’s game — especially in our division — he is exactly what you need in a safety. We look forward to him helping us win and making a positive impact on the Broncos for a long time.”