Carson Wentz: I have a lot of respect for Doug Pederson

Getty Images

Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson are both gone after an ugly season in Philadelphia, but Wentz says he and Pederson didn’t butt heads as much as people think.

Wentz, who has been traded to the Colts, said he still thinks highly of Pederson.

“I still have a lot of respect or coach Pederson, and without a doubt, those reports are very exaggerated,” Wentz told Pat McAfee. “I don’t hear a lot of them, they come to my attention from my agents or different things, but I have a lot of respect for him, and it was unfortunate for everybody how the whole thing went down.”

Wentz acknowledged that much went wrong during the 2020 season. But he says it was never personal between himself and Pederson.