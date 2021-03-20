Chargers to sign Oday Aboushi

Getty Images

The renovation of the interior of the Chargers offensive line will involve guard Oday Aboushi.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team and Aboushi have come to agreement on a one-year deal. It is worth $1.75 million.

Aboushi started eight games for the Lions last season and appeared in every contest. The 2013 Jets fifth-round pick has also played for the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Texans over the course of his career.

The Chargers have also signed center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler this week while they’ve cut guard Trai Turner. Dan Feeney, who started at center last season, is joining the Jets as a free agent.