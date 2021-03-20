Cowboys signing Keanu Neal to one-year deal

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have a familiar face to work with in 2021.

Dallas is signing safety Keanu Neal to a one-year, $5 million deal according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Neal was able to get through the 2020 season healthy after playing just four games from 2018-2019. Neal recorded 100 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and a sack last year.

Neal was a productive tackler in his first two years as a first-round pick out of Florida. He had over 100 tackles in each of his first two years, also recording eight forced fumbles.

Neal missed 15 games in the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the season opener. In 2019, he tore his Achilles in Week 3.