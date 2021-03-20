Giants sign Kenny Golladay

Getty Images

The best available wide receiver in free agency has found his new home.

Kenny Golladay has signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants, according to multiple reports.

Golladay has spent his entire career with the Lions, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He led the NFL with 11 touchdown catches in 2019 but had an injury-plagued 2020 season in which he played in just five games.

Now he’ll play with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and attempt to improve a franchise that hasn’t won more than six games in a season since 2016. The Giants need someone who can make plays on offense, and they’ll hope Golladay proves to be a big part of a franchise turnaround.