Jaguars extend punter Logan Cooke

The Jaguars have signed punter Logan Cooke to a multi-year extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Exact terms of the contract were not disclosed, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal should average $3 million per year.

Cooke was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft and had one more year remaining on his rookie deal. He’s appeared in 46 games for Jacksonville, missing two in 2020 with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cooke has averaged 46.3 yards on his 217 punts over the last three years. And he’s also kicked off, sending 54 percent of them for touchbacks in 2020.