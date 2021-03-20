Kenny Golladay’s new contract puts him in a three-way tie for sixth among all receivers

Getty Images

Yes, the receiver market is down.

In most years, the path to setting a new bar at a given position comes from unrestricted free agency. This year, Giants receiver Kenny Golladay got the best free-agent contract at his position. It reportedly averages $18 million per year.

That average puts Golladay not at the top of the market for his position, but in a tie for sixth place.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins still leads the way, with $27.25 million per year. Next comes Falcons receiver Julio Jones, at $22 million annually.

In third place is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, at $20.025 million per year. In fourth place is Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, at $20 million annually.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is in fifth, at $19.25 million. In sixth place rare Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., and Golladay.

Yes, the Giants have given Golladay a contract with the same average value as Beckham’s, at $18 million per year. Hopefully this doesn’t mean the Giants will trade Golladay to the Browns next March.