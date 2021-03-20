Lawyer handling Deshaun Watson cases intends to submit package of evidence to Houston Police

USA TODAY Sports

Lawyer Tony Buzbee admits that the Houston Police Department has not contacted him regarding the various lawsuits that Buzbee has filed on behalf of multiple clients who allege sexual assault against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

However, Buzbee says he was texted by a police detective, and that Buzbee intends to submit information to the authorities regarding the various incidents.

“HPD, for whatever reason, claims now they haven’t had contact with me regarding the Deshaun Watson situation,” Buzbee said on social media. “I guess, technically, they are correct. The truth is, a detective I know reached out to me. And I’ve made clear that when my clients are ready we will submit a package to the police. Competence HPD!”

Buzbee attaches a screenshot of his text chain with “Detective.”

“Hey Tony, I read about your lawsuits with Watson. Do your clients need a criminal investigation done on these incidents?” the “Detective” asks.

“Looks like I will have 9 clients total,” Buzbee responds. “I intended to have each do affidavits and then file [formal] charges.”

“OK, let me know if I can help you get to the right people.”

Absent objective proof to corroborate the claims made, each situation becomes a dispute between two individuals. It will be very difficult for a prosecutor to establish proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

In civil court, the standard of proof is much lower. Thus, even if Watson is never prosecuted, he still could be found legally responsible for civil assault.

Regarding the issue of objective proof, Buzbee has produced no further text messages beyond the two screen shots that were published on Thursday night. Thus, while the civil claims definitely will proceed and each plaintiff could prevail, a successful criminal prosecution currently seems unlikely.