Marcus Maye signs franchise tag

Jets safety Marcus Maye didn’t wait too long to sign the franchise tag the team applied earlier this month.

Maye’s agent Erik Burkhardt announced on Saturday that Maye has accepted the tag and signed the tender. He’s guaranteed to make $10.612 million as a result of the decision.

The Jets and Maye still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. Another safety who got a franchise tag landed a multi-year contract this week. Justin Simmons is set to sign a four-year deal worth $61 million with the Broncos, although he was tagged for a second straight year while Maye is working under his first tag.

Maye was a 2017 second-round pick by the Jets. He has 266 tackles, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 54 career games.