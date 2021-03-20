Mute button keeps Jerry Jones from interjecting during Friday’s ownership call

Getty Images

Last year, a temporary muting of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ line during an ownership videoconference prompted Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to say, “They should keep Jerry on permanent mute.”

This year, Jerry had another issue with the mute button. And another joke was made about the interruption to his penchant for talking.

Per a source with knowledge of Friday’s call among owners to discuss the new TV deals, Jones at one point tried to speak but couldn’t be heard. Said Commissioner Roger Goodell, “We finally figured out a way to mute him.”

It was all in good fun. Jones has been highly effective during his 32-plus years of owning the Cowboys. And he likes to talk. And he surely knows it.